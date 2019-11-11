White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,104.34

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,104.34 and last traded at $1,100.00, with a volume of 82 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,099.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,077.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,037.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,280.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3,817.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

