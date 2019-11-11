Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $167.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.05.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,134,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 105,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 85,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

