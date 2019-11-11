Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $141.00

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:WKOF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.86), with a volume of 8015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.86).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.41.

About Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

