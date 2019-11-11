Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ZIX (ZIXI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ: ZIXI) recently:

11/10/2019 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2019 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

11/7/2019 – ZIX is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2019 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

11/1/2019 – ZIX was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/26/2019 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

10/25/2019 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2019 – ZIX had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

10/15/2019 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/12/2019 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

ZIXI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. 13,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,643. The company has a market cap of $371.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,787,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 702.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 631,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

