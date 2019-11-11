Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,050 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 2.9% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Waste Connections worth $47,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 47.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 42.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 20,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $1,808,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,450.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,646.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,038 shares of company stock worth $2,361,294. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,578. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

