Village Farms International (VFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.84 million.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

VFF stock opened at C$11.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Village Farms International has a one year low of C$3.98 and a one year high of C$24.25. The stock has a market cap of $613.59 million and a PE ratio of 36.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.