USDQ Market Cap Reaches $5.53 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, USDQ has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $49,900.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011437 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00070511 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00385857 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012367 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008223 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001383 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,503,186 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.