Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,618 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Tiffany & Co. worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,696,000 after acquiring an additional 214,139 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $17,920,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.95.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.76. 37,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $130.40.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.