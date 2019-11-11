The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

