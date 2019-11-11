Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading Up 1.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.41, approximately 867,015 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,922,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 815,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

