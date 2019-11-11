Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,205,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,947,420. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.