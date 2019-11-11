TD Securities Cuts Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target to C$10.50

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.25. 50,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,366. The company has a market cap of $229.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$8.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.65.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.