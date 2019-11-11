TD Securities Cuts Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target to C$10.50

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.25. 50,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,366. The company has a market cap of $229.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$8.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.65.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.