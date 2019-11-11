Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €77.36 ($89.96).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Takeaway.com Company Profile

