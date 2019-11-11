SureRemit Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 52.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 70.1% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $556,724.00 and approximately $8,788.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

