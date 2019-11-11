SunTrust Banks Comments on DISH Network Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for DISH Network in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.41. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 78.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,391,000 after buying an additional 734,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 952,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after buying an additional 446,873 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 957,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 276,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,075,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

