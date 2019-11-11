Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.15.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. 236,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,900. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.