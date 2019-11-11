Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of SMFG remained flat at $$7.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

