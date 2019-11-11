Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Shares of SMFG remained flat at $$7.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.
