Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $69.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GKOS. ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Glaukos from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Glaukos and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.81. 641,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.76 and a beta of 1.68. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.96 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $276,702.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,512 shares of company stock worth $990,672. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Glaukos by 73.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 144.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

