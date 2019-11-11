Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2,689.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWV stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

