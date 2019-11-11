Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Graco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 818.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 55.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $927,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

