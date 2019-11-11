Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 109,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $191,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,910.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melina E. Higgins bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $585,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYL. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

