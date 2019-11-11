Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 303 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,093.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,167 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $24,510,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2,776.5% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 790,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 762,712 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nordstrom by 50.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 693,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $16,094,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

JWN opened at $36.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $66.60.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.