Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 316.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $55.61 and a 1-year high of $70.28.

