Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 125,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $478,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter worth $614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 656,777 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 44.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter worth $45,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE SPLP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.27. 8,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Steel Partners has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

