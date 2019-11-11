State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 2,414 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of SkyWest worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in SkyWest by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 6.6% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 7.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $62.80. 863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.58.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $332,429.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,553 shares of company stock worth $1,955,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.