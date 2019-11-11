State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

RHI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.99. 3,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

