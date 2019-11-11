State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 1,688 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Cabot worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth about $125,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 1,167.4% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 7.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NYSE:CBT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. Cabot had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.