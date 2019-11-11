State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.