State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Radware worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,333,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,569,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 156,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,631. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.84 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

