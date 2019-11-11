State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 6,352 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,375,000 after buying an additional 2,953,745 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 15.4% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 119.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,381,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27,041.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,115 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

