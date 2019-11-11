State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $1.65 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after buying an additional 556,825 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,862,000 after buying an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 212,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Guggenheim raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.