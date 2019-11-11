State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.72 Million in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 162,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Innoviva by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Innoviva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 110.18 and a quick ratio of 110.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.45. Innoviva Inc has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 141.80% and a return on equity of 168.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

