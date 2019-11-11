State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 450,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Commscope were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 256.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 174.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L William Krause bought 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $252,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

