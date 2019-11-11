State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 98,600 Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 98,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Meritor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Meritor by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $23.77 on Monday. Meritor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

In related news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

