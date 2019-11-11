State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 52,800 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 73,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 376,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 186,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 74,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89. Resideo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

