Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

