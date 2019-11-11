Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,531 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,215,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,133,000 after acquiring an additional 122,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,512,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen upgraded Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,805,903 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $45,039,220.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,306,412 shares in the company, valued at $805,721,915.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARNC traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,049. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

