Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 32.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.37. Tenneco Inc has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $37.27.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Cfra cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

