Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $181.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. 33,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,499. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 117.92% and a net margin of 6.28%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

