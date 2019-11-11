Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 476.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $50.13. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,722. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

