Sigma Planning Corp Has $374,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,001. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29.

