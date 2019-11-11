Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BSRR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 14,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $429.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

