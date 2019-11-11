Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Drops By 52.8%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the September 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,347. The company has a market cap of $147.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $118.89 million for the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

