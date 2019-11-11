Short Interest in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) Expands By 63.0%

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the September 30th total of 803,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Destination Maternity stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. 9,848,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,188. Destination Maternity has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Get Destination Maternity alerts:

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Pierre Andre Laurent Ma Mestre sold 291,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $110,871.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,596 shares in the company, valued at $609,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination Maternity stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Destination Maternity as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Destination Maternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination Maternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.