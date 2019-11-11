Shadow Token Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Shadow Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $139,947.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00231863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01513311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00130125 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.