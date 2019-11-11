SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. 8,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.