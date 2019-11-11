SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 37.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,403 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in State Street by 693.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 50.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

STT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.02.

In other State Street news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,461.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,287,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,133 shares of company stock worth $4,749,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

