SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,731 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,650,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,749,000 after buying an additional 63,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,679,000 after buying an additional 2,895,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,298,000 after buying an additional 1,397,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 236,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $91.31. 12,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,349. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

