SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 65.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caleres by 5,789.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 128.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Caleres by 267.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 15.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price target on shares of Caleres and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. Caleres Inc has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $752.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

