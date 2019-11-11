SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 84,393 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,393 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,200 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,795.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,227,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,163 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,347,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 408,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 278,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 229,647 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.90 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

CS traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 40,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,135. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

